Just call Bridget Moynahan the anti-Gisele.

While Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen famously remarked about how easy giving birth was -- she told a Brazilian TV show it "wasn't painful, not even a little bit" -- his ex is candid about her post-partum struggles.

Moynahan, who found out she was pregnant after she and the Patriots quarterback split in December 2006, opens up to More's March issue about her struggles as a single mom to three-year-old son, John.

The Blue Bloods star, 39, admits to "hyperventilating" with anxiety after giving birth. "Every time my dad mentioned he had to go [home to Massachusetts], I'd start crying."

And while she tells the mag, "There's not a second I regret having a child on my own," she admits it's not for everyone. "I can't help anyone make the decision…I don't think any girl grows up dreaming of being a single mom."

As for her famous ex, Moynahan says he wasn't in the room during the delivery. "He was there on that day and came in afterwards," she tells the issue. "He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed."

Of course that doesn't mean she holds a grudge against Brady or his bride.

"I never made a comment about Gisele or Tom publicly," she said. "I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I'm raising a child, and it's public. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it's cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love."

