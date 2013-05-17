CANNES, France (AP) — A live outdoor television broadcast from the Cannes Film Festival was briefly interrupted when what sounded like gunshots sent crew and spectators scurrying.

Actor Christoph Waltz was among guests being interviewed on the Canal Plus program "Le Grande Journal" on Friday when what sounded like gunfire rang out.

Television footage showed Waltz, other guests and crew scrambling from the seaside stage as a voice said "there's someone shooting."

When transmission resumed minutes later, host Michel Denisot said the noise had been caused by blanks. There were no reports of injuries.

Local newspaper Nice-Matin reported that a man was detained by police with a starter's pistol, a pocket knife and a plastic grenade.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

