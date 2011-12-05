NEW YORK (AP) -- Christie Brinkley vows she'll immediately repay the $531,000 she owes in back taxes.

New York's Daily News recently reported the Internal Revenue Service has filed a tax lien against the supermodel.

Brinkley says in a statement the lien was a "result of an error" and pledges it will be paid in full by Wednesday.

Brinkley says she regrets not paying more attention to her accounting. She says she's been focused on her parents, who are dealing with "serious health issues."

The 57-year-old Brinkley was married to Billy Joel and appeared in his "Uptown Girl" video. She made her Broadway debut this year playing Roxie Hart in the musical "Chicago."

She says she considers herself "lucky to have been employed" since she was 17 years old.

