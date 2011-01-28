Due to student protests, Bristol Palin has been dropped from her planned February speaking engagement at Washington University in St. Louis, Radar reports.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" finalist, 20, who became pregnant with her son Tripp at age 17, was invited by the Student Health Advisory Committee to talk about abstinence during the university's Student Sexual Responsibility Week.

But after undergrads protested the use of student-generated money to fund Palin's fee -- reportedly several thousand dollars -- her appearance was canceled Thursday.

"People are getting so angry because of the opposition to Palin's lack of expertise and the high cost she is charging," said student Philip Thomas, who started the protest.

Fellow undergrad Ryan McCombe started a Facebook page to petition Palin's appearance and gathered several harsh comments about the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin.

"Bristol Palin got pregnant at 17, and rose to fame on none of her own merits, only the fact that her mother ran for Vice President, she has zero credentials in this area, and costs a ton of money," wrote one member.

Added another, "I mean, is Bristol honestly going to say that she was trying to make a baby and lay back and thought of England? Or that that she had sex, without understanding the steps to be taken in order not to become pregnant?"

Student advisory president Scott Elman said the decision for Palin not to appear was "100 percent mutual" between her and the committee.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Did Bristol and her 'DWTS' partner hook up?

Get the scoop on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Learn all about Bristol's mom, Sarah on BLTWY

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Relive Bristol's 'Dancing With the Stars' days

VIDEO: Bristol and The Situation's PSA to prevent teen pregnancy

VIDEO: Watch Bristol's final 'DWTS' cha-cha