Tripp Palin has quite a potty mouth for a 3-year-old.

On the July 22 episode of Lifetime's reality series "Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp," the toddler was censored for using inappropriate language during a temper tantrum. According to The Huffington Post, Bristol Palin's son uttered a homophobic slur when speaking to his aunt, Willow Palin -- something she strongly denies.

"As I've said before, I sometimes struggle to raise Tripp. However, he does not use slurs. On the most recent episode of 'Life's a Tripp,' The Huffington Post is reporting that my son said the word 'fa----.' This is not true," Bristol blogged on July 23. "Let me be clear. I'm not proud of what he did say. Sadly, he used a different 'F word.'"

"Lifetime filmed over 12 months (on and off) and they caught a moment on film that would cause any parent to be red in the face," the single politician's daughter continued. "Tripp is always surrounded by adults -- around the campfires with cousins and their friends, at the shop with my dad and his snow machine buddies. He's apparently picked up some language that I'd prefer he not use. On national television or at home."

The former "Dancing With the Stars" competitor, 21, said that while she is opposed to gay marriage, she has not encouraged her son to use hate speech. "I guess the temptation to label my 3-year-old son is just too great for the lefty papers to resist," she opined.

Bristol then tweeted a link to a viral video she created. "If you care more about the fate of our nation and culture than the verbal slips of a 3-year-old, please watch," she urged readers.

