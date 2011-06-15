Bristol Palin's $172,000 Arizona home is back on the market, her real estate agent confirms to E! News.

The 20-year-old single mom purchased the two-story house in December, but she now plans to rent it out for $1,400/month while she films her new reality show for the Bio Channel.

The five-bedroom pad is 3,900 square feet, with 2.5 baths, a kitchen with an island, a spacious backyard and a three-car garage.

"When I listed the home it was already vacated," Nate Martinez of RE/MAX Professionals says.

Palin's new reality show will chronicle her move to L.A. with son Tripp, 2, where she will cohabitate with Kyle Massey, 19, and his brother, Christopher.

"We've stayed in touch since Dancing with the Stars and I'm so excited to be able to work with Kyle on another project. He's so sweet and so funny, too," Palin told Us Weekly in May. "I love their whole family, so it'll be fun."

