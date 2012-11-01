Bristol Palin "Smitten" With New Boyfriend Joey Junker
Gino who?
It wasn't that long ago that Bristol Palin and boyfriend Gino Paoletti were considering marriage. But sources close to the reality star tell Us Weekly that the 22-year-old Palin has a new man in her life now -- professional snowmobiler Joey Junker.
According to his profile on Slednecks, a snowmobile gear and film company, Junker, 30, is an Alaska resident with a talent for riding and a taste for adventure.
"I'll try anything twice," a quote on his page reads.
The same could also be said for Palin, who recently ended her second run on ABC's Dancing With the Stars.
The couple's relationship is still new, but insiders say the single mom -- she has a 4-year-old son, Tripp, with ex Levi Johnston -- is "smitten."
"She really likes him! She is a quiet person, so [she] hasn't been gushing about him, but she has been texting with him a lot the past few weeks," a source tells Us, adding that she seems to "light up" whenever she gets a message from Junker.
"Someone asked about her 'boyfriend,' and she turned bright red blushing!" the source adds. "It was cute."
Palin has not always been lucky in love. After calling off her engagement to Johnston, 22 -- who married 20-year-old teacher Sunny Oglesby on Oct. 28 -- the Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far author began a rocky on/off relationship with Paoletti. But pals say she's trying to move in a different direction with Junker.
"[Bristol] has said she's at a good place in her life right now...and she wants to be cautious about the guys she allows into her life these days," a source tells Us. "She is taking it slow."
