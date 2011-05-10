Surgery at 20? You betcha!

Bristol Palin caused a major stir April 30 in Washington, D.C. at an afterparty for the White House Correspondents Association dinner: She debuted not just a slimmed-down bod and stylish new 'do but a distinctly more angled jaw and sharpened chin.

And the young mom, "Dancing with the Stars" alum and daughter of political superstar Sarah Palin knew what everyone was thinking. "It's not plastic surgery," she tells Us Weekly exclusively in the new issue, out Wednesday.

She explains: "I had corrective jaw surgery" back in December 2010, says the new Bio channel reality star, who has a 2-year-old son, Tripp, with ex-fiance Levi Johnston.

"Yes," she admits, "It improved the way I look, but this surgery was necessary for medical reasons ... so my jaw and teeth could properly realign...I don't obsess over my face"

Still, "I am absolutely thrilled with the results," she gushes. "I look older, more mature, and don't have as much of a chubby little baby face!"

To read more of our exclusive interview with Palin -- plus what her mom and plastic surgery experts think -- pick up the new Us Weekly, out now!

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Bristol Palin's New Look Sparks Surgery Rumors

Sarah Palin Opposes Common's White House Appearance

Photos: Famously Unconventional Families

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: Plastic surgery nightmares!

PHOTOS: How Bristol debuted her new face among A-list stars

PHOTOS: Bristol's DWTS' days