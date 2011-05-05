Is that you, Bristol Palin?

The 20-year-old abstinence ambassador showed off her svelte new shape at the Candie's Foundation 2011 benefit gala on Tuesday, complete with a dark new 'do and a figure-hugging one-shoulder dress.

Her weight loss wasn't the only thing that has people talking. Gawker, Perez Hilton and The Frisky have speculated that the single mom got plastic surgery, noting her angular jawline and more pronounced cheekbones.

No word on how the single mom slimmed down -- or whether she went under the knife -- but Bristol was happy to tell Us Weekly about her two-year-old son Tripp's latest milestones.

"He's talking and running around," she told Us. "Right now he's taking skating lessons, so that's something fun that we get to go to. I love everything about him!"

Still, being a teen mom and the daughter of vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin hasn't always been easy.

"There are a lot of things that I love about being a mom, but you know what? Being a teen mom is not ideal at all and I wish that I could have had Tripp when I was in a married relationship," Bristol added. "I'm going to let Tripp know how hard it was for me to be a teen parent and how not ideal it is. I know that he'll learn."

