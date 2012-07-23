LONDON (AP) -- Attention Harry hunters: Britain's young royals will be out and about in force during the London Olympics.

The royals' Clarence House announced Monday what events Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate and Prince Harry will attend.

All five will be at Friday's opening ceremony, where 86-year-old Queen Elizabeth II will officially open the Olympics.

William, Kate and Harry are official ambassadors for the British Olympic team. They will all attend equestrian events — the princes' cousin Zara is a competitor — and will hand out medals to the winners on Tuesday.

Kate, now known as the Duchess of Cambridge, will be watching gymnastics and synchronized swimming, William will see a Team GB soccer match and Harry will be dropping by beach volleyball.