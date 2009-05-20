PARIS (AP) -- French police say British actress Lucy Gordon, who appeared in "Spider-Man 3," was found dead in her Paris apartment after apparently committing suicide.

An official with the Paris police headquarters says an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. The official said Thursday it appeared to be a suicide, but gave no details.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of police agency policy.

Gordon, 28, appeared in a dozen films, including as reporter Jennifer Dugan in "Spider-Man 3." She portrays British singer and actress Jane Birkin in the upcoming biopic "Serge Gainsbourg (a heroic life)" by Joann Sfar.