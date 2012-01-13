LONDON (AP) -- A British literary association says crime writer Reginald Hill, famed for his Dalziel and Pascoe series of detective novels, has died. He was 75.

Britain's Crime Writers' Association said Friday that Hill, awarded a lifetime contribution award by the organization in 1995, had died following a struggle with cancer.

Hill, the author of more than 40 books, first worked as a teacher until the publication of his first novel "A Clubbable Woman" in 1970.

His work came to international attention when his Dalziel and Pascoe series was dramatized for television by the BBC from 1996.

Fellow crime writer Ian Rankin paid tribute in a message posted to Twitter. Hill was a "lovely man, fine writer, great wit," Rankin wrote.

Hill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat.