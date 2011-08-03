LONDON (AP) -- Punk rockers once wanted to smash the state. Now they're helping preserve stately homes.

The National Trust charity, which oversees Britain's castles and historic houses, has released a fundraising album of punk classics.

"Never Mind the Dovecotes" includes tracks by the Sex Pistols, The Jam, Siouxsie and the Banshees and X-Ray Spex.

The album is a collaboration between the trust and Decca Records, and a change from previous joint efforts such as "Celtic Collection" and "Classic Voices."

But the Trust's Phlippa Green said Thursday that the album makes sense. She says people who were teenagers in punk's late-70s heyday are now middle aged and enjoy "outings with their children and families at parks, beaches and historic houses."