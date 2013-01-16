British princesses run red light in Mini adventure
BERLIN (AP) — It was meant to be a Mini adventure; it nearly became a major embarrassment.
Two British royals on a mission to promote their country ran a red light near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.
With photographers and police in tow, driver Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice then took a swift right into the safety of the British embassy compound.
At least the 22 and 24-year-old sisters didn't have to decide which side of the road to drive their Mini on. The entire 500-meter (550-yard) staged tour was along one-way streets.
Ignoring a red light can bring a fine of €200 ($267) and a month's driving ban in Germany.
"Of course it's forbidden but so far we haven't had any reports," said Berlin police spokesman Carsten Mueller.
