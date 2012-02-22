LONDON (AP) -- Actress Helena Bonham Carter, whose regal roles include the Red Queen in "Alice in Wonderland" and the mother of Queen Elizabeth II in "The King's Speech," has been honored by the British monarch for services to drama.

Bonham Carter was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, by the queen at a Buckingham Palace ceremony. She was there with her husband, director Tim Burton, and children Billy Ray, 8, and Nell, 4.

Her films range from costumes dramas such as "A Room With a View" to "Fight Club" and "Planet of the Apes." She also played scheming witch Bellatrix Lestrange in the "Harry Potter" films.

Renowned for her bohemian style sense, the 45-year-old attended the ceremony Wednesday in a red tartan patterned dress and miniature top hat.