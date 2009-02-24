LONDON (AP) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has unveiled a new statue honoring her late mother, affectionately known as the Queen Mum.

The queen marked the occasion by wearing the type of fur hat and matching coat that Queen Mother Elizabeth adored.

Prince Charles and his sons William and Harry and other senior members of the royal family were on hand for Tuesday's unveiling, which honored one of the most popular figures in recent British history.

The bronze sculpture sits near a statue of the queen mother's husband, King George VI, near Buckingham Palace in central London.

Sculptor Philip Jackson says he tried to capture the queen mother's sense of fun. The memorial was funded by the sale of special coins.

The queen mother died in 2002 at age 101.