MALIBU, Calif. (AP) -- British singer Natasha Bedingfield has gotten married in Malibu. People Magazine reports the pop songstress wed California businessman Matthew Robinson in a 30-minute outdoor ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

About 150 guests watched Bedingfield walk down the aisle in a Vera Wang dress beside the chateau at the Church Estates Vineyards. Bedingfield's albums include "Unwritten," "N.B." and "Pocketful of Sunshine."