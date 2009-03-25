Britney as a Jersey girl? We can definitely see that.

Life & Style magazine reports that the pop star has moved into a "home away from home" in the posh New Jersey suburb of Alpine. It's closer to New York City than most Long Island mansions it seems, and the colonial-style home with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two half baths has an "understated elegance."

Britney feels the homey enviroment would be good for her sons, Sean and Jayden. The reportedly "quiet hideaway" is certainly better for the boys than shacking up in a hotel during the East Coast leg of her Circus tour.

Dennis McCormack, a broker with Prominent Properties Sothebys International Realty, who represents the home owner, say the manse is very spacious, with lots of room for her kids to run around and play, high ceilings and lots of bright light. McCormack says the purchase price is a cool $8 million, but Britney's label, Jive Records, is footing the $30,000 one-month rental bill.

Apparently Jive president Barry Weiss has set up celebrities at the house before, an insider notes. It's a gorgeous neighborhood with big sprawling houses. Diddy, Chris Rock and Mary J. Blige all have homes in Alpine, too. The neighbors are used to having stars around and probably won't bother Brit, either.

Sources say it's "peaceful" -- so no wild house parties, Brit!

For more on Britney's new home, check out the new issue of Life & Style, on newsstands now.