Jordan Miller - the owner and webmaster of Britney Spears' most popular fan site, BreatheHeavy.com - has spent the past five years supporting the singer, but he's about to be shut down by the pop star herself.

Although Miller asserts that the sole purpose of the site is "to support the icon of our generation, Britney Spears, and to continuously stick by her through the good and bad," Spears' father Jamie has taken legal action over some of the content.

"I have been battling the conservatorship Britney is currently placed under for months now," Miller wrote in a message to fellow fans on the site's homepage Friday. "When I did not conform to the requests and demands Britneys management and father, Jamie Spears, recently put upon BreatheHeavy to stay quiet, they in turn became angry and malicious, launching, what I feel is an unjust attack, against me and my website."

He received a legal notice from Jamie's lawyers pressuring him to dismantle the site by 3 p.m. PST Friday, or face an injunction, claiming they will pursue legal action by Jamie, who is allowed to do so as her conservator.

Miller also wrote that Brad Rose, the lawyer representing Spears in this case, told him in a telephone conversation that "you are an uber fan who's gone a little too far."

Spears' legal team claims the site is "replete with willful, unauthorized" use of copyrighted lyrics to songs as well as video and audio recordings and photos of Spears.

"This entire site thrives because of you, the fans, who support Britney by buying tickets to her show, merchandise and music," he wrote. "Sadly, your hard-earned money that goes to supporting your favorite celebrity, is now money being used to potentially sue me, a major fan and supporter of Britney Spears, and hide fans from knowing the truth."

He added: "This conservatorship Britney is placed under, which controls every aspect of her life, is now clenching the future of her biggest fansite," Miller writes.

Because his site, which is a non-profitable endeavor, costs a minimum of $350 per month to run, he is asking viewers to donate funds until "the situation has been handled."

If the site remains online, Spears' legal team says they will pursue damages and "injunctive relief in connection with the blatant violation of her rights of publicity and privacy."