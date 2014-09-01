Britney Spears is turning lemons into lemonade!

The pop diva addressed the crowd at her Las Vegas show Sunday, letting them in a little on her recent breakup with David Lucado, a breakup that came on the heels of a video that allegedly showed David kissing another woman.

"So, I know you know my boyfriend cheated on me, but the best thing about being cheated on is I get to go on more first dates," she said during her "Piece Of Me" show at Planet Hollywood.

And on Sunday, Britney had reason to be happy since her family was in the audience.

"Her parents were there, and so were her boys and (sister) Jamie Lynn," an onlooker said. "The boys were so cute, jumping and yelling for her. She seemed really alive and genuine."