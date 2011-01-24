Britney Spears' office romance is back on!

Less than nine months after the singer's beau, Jason Trawick, stepped down as her agent last May, she has re-signed with his company, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment.

But an insider stresses that Trawick, 39, won't be the only person handling his gal's uber-busy career.

"Jason will be part of the team handling her career," a source tells UsMagazine.com. "He won't be the only agent working with her; he will be handling acting endeavors, but there will be a big music department also on her account."

Behind the switch? "Jason is someone the family trusts. They know he will make the best decisions for her, and she feels comfortable with him," explains the insider. "WME is

absolutely the best choice for Britney. They are the best at what they do, and her team recognizes that."

Meanwhile the duo's nearly two-year personal relationship is going strong.

After the mother of two celebrated her 29th birthday with her man in Mexico in December, she told Us, "My birthday weekend away with Jason was amazing. Best birthday of my life!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Find out what Britney and other celebs were up to last week

Get the scoop on Britney's music career

Read up on why Brit Brit is one of Glo's childhood girl crushes

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Check out how Britney entertains her fans on stage

PHOTOS: Britney's life as a mom

PHOTOS: Britney's life up until now