Britney Spears was blindsided by her breakup with Jason Trawick, multiple sources reveal in the Jan. 28 issue of Us Weekly (out now). Though the former X Factor judge, 31, said in a statement Jan. 11 that she and her fiance of one year had "mutually agreed" to end their engagement, sources insist Spears never saw it coming.

"He had been planning to break up with her for months," one insider says of Trawick, 41.

Adds another, "Everyone knew Jason was leaving her but Britney. She's in la-la land."

For more details on the couple's broken engagement -- and to find out how Spears is coping -- watch this week's Hot Stuff video, as explained by Us Weekly Senior Editor Ian Drew and special guest, Kerli.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Britney Spears Blindsided by Jason Trawick Split: "She's in La-La Land"