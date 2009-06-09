Britney Spears is heading Down Under!

For the first time in her career, the pop star will hit the road in Australia. Her Circus tour kicks off Nov. 6 in Perth. She'll also play six shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, she announced on her official Web site Tuesday.

See photos from Britney's Circus tour.

"I've wanted to tour Australia for quite some time, and now it's finally happening," Spears said in a statement "My Circus tour is the best show I have ever created, and I can't wait to perform it for all of my Australian fans. See you guys soon!"

Look back on Britney's career highlights!

She'll be traveling with 50 dancers, magicians, clowns and acrobats -- plus 60 tons of equipment in 34 trucks, her site announced.

See photos of Britney's craziest moments before she released Circus.

Spears' Circus -- the highest grossing U.S. tour in 2009 to date -- kicked off in March. She's currently performing throughout Europe.