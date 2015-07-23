It looks like Britney Spears has a love for lavender!

The 33-year-old singer debuted a new 'do when she was spotted sporting bright colorful tips on her golden blonde locks in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The pop princess changed her look just in time for her island vacation.

Later the same day, Britney posted an Instagram photo of her and her son Jayden, 8, smiling on an airplane, writing, "Off to Hawaii!" Once she got there, it was bikini time and the "Pretty Girls" singer posed with her boys on Thursday in a lavender two-piece to match her new 'do.

Her light locks were last seen with the perfect curl at the recent 2015 ESPYs, where the newly single singer stunned in a short, sparkling, silver dress with black fringe.

