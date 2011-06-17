"It's opening night, b----!" Britney Spears tweeted ahead of her Femme Fatale kickoff concert in Sacramento, Calif. Thursday.

And according to to multiple reviews, the pop star didn't disappoint. Performing a mix of her greatest hits ("Toxic" and "I'm a Slave 4 U") and new songs ("Big Fat Bass" and "I Wanna Go"), Spears, 29, dazzled in a series of skimpy stage costumes during the sold-out show.

Describing it as "her flashiest, fastest moving, and most entertaining production yet," Rolling Stone said that while tour-opener Nicki Minaj, 26, brought her A-game, "the night belonged to Britney: She managed to prove that she's still progressing as a showgirl. Not only that, she's doing it better than even die-hard defenders would've predicted."

Pink Is the New Blog also praised the "Hold It Against Me" singer, pointing out that "there are parts of the show where it is very obvious that she is singing, and she sounded fantastic. As for the dancing, well, it seems that Spears has really stepped up her game in that department as well."

The Sacramento Bee wrote that while "Spears performed like a pro throughout the show, hitting all her marks, she had shown hesitancy in her movements -- natural for the first stop on a tour. But that hesitancy vanished when she put on the denim. She seemed at ease."

As for Spears' take on the night? "Can't sleep. Way too much adrenaline right now," she tweeted after the show. "Sacramento was on fire tonight. You ready San Jose? Cause I am!"

