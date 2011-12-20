Is someone bitter?

For 55 hours back in 2004, Britney Spears was married to Jason Alexander. The childhood pals said "I do" on a whim at The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, only to have their union annulled less than three days later.

Last Friday, Us Weekly broke the news that Spears, 30, was engaged to beau of over two years Jason Trawick. While ex-hubby Kevin Federline told Australia's TV Week magazine he was "really happy" for the mom of his two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, Alexander wasn't exactly thrilled about the pop star's big news.

"I know everyone wants me to be happy about this, but I am not," Alexander, who is currently training for the World of MMA fighting competition, told Us exclusively. "I think it's fake and I think people are afraid to say it."

"If you look at all the pictures between them there is no connection," he added. "They look like they are going through the motions. It seems like a answer to the court thing." (The singer is currently under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears; Trawick once served as the star's manager.)

"Sort of a nice way to sew it all up she marries her handler," Alexander sniped. "That way she always has someone controlling her. It's sort of sad."

