Britney Spears certainly isn't hiding out in the wake of her split from fiance Jason Trawick. In fact, she's putting herself out there in more ways than one.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, just over a week after announcing that she and Trawick had decided to go their separate ways, the "Scream and Shout" singer risked a wardrobe malfunction as she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a super-slinky dress. The 31-year-old star flashed more than a little sideboob in the blush-colored frock but kept the rest of her look casual with a high ponytail, aviator shades, and brown heeled boots.

The outing was one of Spears' first since she broke up with Trawick, 41, her boyfriend of three years, on Jan. 11.

"Jason and I have decided to call off our engagement," the former X Factor judge told Us Weekly in a statement. "I'll always adore him and we will remain great friends."

Trawick, for his part, added: "As this chapter ends for us, a new one begins. I love and cherish her and her boys and we will be close forever."

The couple, who got engaged a year ago, is reportedly making a clean break of it, with Spears returning her $90,000 engagement ring to the talent manager. Trawick's name has also been removed from the singer's conservatorship.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Britney Spears Flashes Sideboob in Slinky Dress After Jason Trawick Split: Picture