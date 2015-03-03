The hair could have become a nightmare.

Britney Spears managed to dodge a big, hairy bullet over the weekend when her large hair extension fell out in the middle of her Las Vegas performance!

RELATED: Britney and the stars who have stolen her iconic looks

The pop star was in the midst of singing — or rather, lip-syncing — "Do Something" when a section of her blonde locks began to come undone, dangling behind her for a moment and eventually falling on the stage.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera's highs and lows

Britney, like a pro, didn't miss a beat, performing the rest of the show with a blonde bob cut.

RELATED: Britney's romance highs and lows

When she began her Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in 2013, Britney vowed to really challenge herself.

"I have not been this sore in my entire life," she told Vegas Player Magazine about the lead up to the show. "When I started working out, I was sore for like, three days. I could hardly move. I'm really challenging myself with the choreography."

"Whenever I do a show, I'm really keen on making it a show. I love to dance and perform. Because it's Vegas, I want to do something different. This is the perfect place to bring it to the next level."

But it appears her hair wasn't quite ready for the challenge last weekend.