Britney Spears: I want to have a daughter

Britney Spears wants to even the score. There's no doubt that the "Criminal" singer loves and adores her sons, Sean, 7, and Jayden, 6. But as she revealed to Mario Lopez recently, she wouldn't mind having another girl on the home team.

During a chat about Spears' career, fitness routine, and family, the "Extra" host mentioned that he was "very jealous" that the former "X Factor" judge, 31, had boys. (He and wife Courtney Lopez have a 2-year-old daughter, Gia, and another baby on the way.) Spears, in turn, cooed, "Aw, I want a girl!"

"Oh, you do want a girl! So later on, maybe a little girl?" Lopez teased. To which Spears replied simply, "Yes!"

In the meantime, she has her hands full with her sons, who are already showing signs of the showbiz gene. Asked whether they might follow in their mom's footsteps, Spears hinted that they definitely had a knack for performing.

"They do like attention, so I think they would probably be good in the limelight," she said, laughing. "We're taking baby steps right now as far as agencies and stuff go, but they're little comedians, so we'll see."

For the moment, though, she's focused on her own career. She's currently working on a new album produced by will.i.am, with whom she previously collaborated on the hit song "Scream & Shout" for his 2012 album #willpower. "[Will] is so talented. He keeps it so fresh and so interesting," she gushed to Lopez. "We've done like two songs so far, and we have so much fun in the studio."

The pop star is also in negotiations to headline her own Las Vegas show. "I'm excited," she said. "I love Vegas any time I get to go there, so I'm excited, I'm pumped. I haven't done a show in a really long time, so it'll be fun."

