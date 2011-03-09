Britney Spears gets candid in the latest issue of Out magazine, revealing what she really thinks of Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, as well as disclosing if she's open to getting plastic surgery.

When asked if she's considered going under the knife, the singer told the publication, "When it's time to pull and tuck, I'm sure I will consider it."

As for her peers, the pop star gushed over Rihanna, calling her song "S&M" awesome, and saying she wished she had recorded the track "Love the Way You Lie," which featured Eminem and

Rihanna. Spears also referred to Gaga as "unique" and Aguilera as "truly talented."

One of Spears' most memorable moments was when she and Aguilera were joined onstage by Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards and Spears locked lips with the music icon. However,

Spears says she's not bisexual, telling Out, "I only have eyes for men."

The pop star's seventh studio album, "Femme Fatale," comes out March 29.

