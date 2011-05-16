Britney Spears covers the June issue of Harper's Bazaar, and in a candid interview with the magazine, Britney answers questions about motherhood, career, and her upcoming, highly-anticipated Femme Fatale tour.

When asked how motherhood affected her career, Spears said she "thinks things through a little bit more" and tends to "worry a lot." She finds that the experience makes her "more straightforward" than when she was younger, because her status as mother has "changed" her.

The Princess of Pop calls her life at this point "pretty normal," even admitting that she would consider getting married and/or having more kids "if the timing was right."

Britney is excited about her upcoming Femme Fatale tour, believing it will be her "best show yet." She tells the magazine that rehearsals "have been going really well," and calling the dances "very exciting."

You can read the interview in it's entirety when the issue hits newsstands on May 31, and be sure to check out more Britney photos on Harpersbazaar.com.

