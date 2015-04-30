♫ Play me baby, one more time! ♫

Get ready for a Britney Spears mobile game! The 33-year-old pop star has signed an eight-year mobile gaming partnership with Glu Mobile, the same people responsible for the massively successful Kim Kardashian Hollywood.

Celebrity "freemium" games -- free to download, but charge for certain rewards or incentives -- are becoming kind of a thing now. Lindsay Lohan released her (terrible) mobile game late last year, and Katy Perry also signed a deal with Glu Mobile in February.

So why are all these celebrities getting mobile games? Probably because of the piles of money.

Kim Kardashian Hollywood is expected to have made over $100 million since it was released last June, and is projected to make $200 million. Kim is rumored to be paid 45 percent of her game's net profits.

Britney Spears' game will release sometime in the first half of 2016. So go nuts, everybody! Just try not to get hooked...

