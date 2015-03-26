What is that, that we spy on Britney Spears' left hand? Could it be an engagement ring?

The pop star has been vocal about her openness to falling in love and marrying again, but perhaps that's going to happen sooner than we all expected.

While showing off her curves in a turquoise bikini, Britney fanned those engagement rumors after she was spotted in Hawaii with boyfriend Charlie Ebersol and her sons donning what appeared to be a diamond ring on her engagement finger.

RELATED: Britney Spears and the stars who stole her iconic looks

The "Toxic" singer and Charlie have been together for about six months, but they have been essentially inseparable in the most adorable ways. Charlie, many have felt early on, could be "the one" for Britney.

And, she revealed that remarrying is a topic that's absolutely on the table for her.

"I would love to [get married again,]" she told PEOPLE. "I believe in the fairy tale."

RELATED: Britney's romance highs and lows

"Love is a hard one," she continued. "I don't really understand love as far as relationships. With my kids it's just unconditional, and that's hard to find. It takes two people loving each other a lot. Unfortunately I haven't been given that in a really long time."

RELATED: Celebs who played basketball in school

Things may be turning around for Sean Preston and Jayden's momma, thanks, in part, to Charlie.

"I'm in a real good place in my life," she said. "I'm the happiest I've ever been."