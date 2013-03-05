Britney Spears joins Kevin Federline and his girlfriend at sons' soccer game

britney spears kevin federline soccer game reunion

Britney Spears may be done with "The X Factor," but she still has to deal with the other ex factor: Kevin Federline, her ex-husband and the father of her two children, Sean Preston, 7, and Jayden James, 6. These days, though, all seems well between the former couple.

The 31-year-old pop star and the ex-backup dancer, 34, recently reunited in Los Angeles to cheer on their sons at a soccer game. Both appeared happy and at ease as they watched from the sidelines, accompanied by Federline's girlfriend, Victoria Prince, and the couple's nearly 19-month-old daughter, Jordan Kay. (Federline is also dad to daughter Kori, 10, and son Kaleb, 8, his children with ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson.)

Spears and Federline announced their engagement in July 2004, after just three months of dating. They exchanged vows in September of that year and welcomed their first child, Sean, 12 months later. In September 2006, he was joined by little brother Jayden.

The couple's relationship, chronicled in the aptly titled UPN series "Britney and Kevin: Chaotic," was a whirlwind from beginning to end. Just two months after giving birth to their second child, Spears filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Both stars have since moved on. In 2009, Federline found love with Prince, 29, a volleyball pro turned special education teacher. The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2011.

Spears, meanwhile, dated and got engaged to her former agent, Jason Trawick. They split in January after three years together.

