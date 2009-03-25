How much does it cost to divorce Kevin Federline? If you're Britney Spears, about $417,000. That sum comes as a sizeable part of the $2.7 million in legal fees Brit has reportedly paid to get her career back on track.

At least 17 attorneys have worked for Britney since her father, Jamie Spears, took over as her conservator. A lawyer for Jamie Spears says their hefty multi-million dollar price tag was due to the "complex and challenging" legal issues behind Britney's comeback.

Hopefully those Circus ticket sales will help offset the high cost of getting K. Fed Fed-exed.