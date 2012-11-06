If Britney Spears does indeed perform during The X Factor's second season, co-host Mario Lopez has a few ideas for the 30-year-old pop star.

"If she performs she should do it with that big snake that she did with the MTV Video Music Awards," the 39-year-old tells Extra. "And I'll be one of her backup dancers."

Spears laughed at the notion and said they should include "a tiger and an elephant," too. "I think Mario would be a great backup dancer. Maybe he could have like a rip-away and then have a thong underneath," the Louisiana native said. "That would be really cool."

Even if that doesn't happen, X Factor creator Simon Cowell is pleased with the additions of Spears and Demi Lovato, 20. "I think she is doing great. She is taking the mentoring seriously and really understands it's not just 'turn up,'" the 53-year-old told Us Weekly of Spears Nov. 1. "She's got to work all week long."

As for Lovato? "She likes sitting next to me," Cowell said. "She's just like bratty younger sister."

The X Factor airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Britney Spears: Mario Lopez Can Be My Backup Dancer If He Wears a Thong