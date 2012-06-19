Britney Spears, Mitt Romney Own Matching $55,000 Car Elevators
Brit and Mitt have something in common!
Pop superstar Britney Spears and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney both installed state-of-the art $55,000 Phantom Park car elevators in their homes, Us Weekly can confirm.
The recently engaged singer, 30, had the lift in her old Calabasas, Calif. rental. And the politician, 65, ordered one for the $12 million La Jolla, Calif., pad he plans to renovate after the election in November.
American Custom Lifts describes the elevator on their website as a "dream for auto aficionados who like to maintain a hands-on relationship with their machines."
PHOTOS: Britney's sexiest costumes
Says creator Brad Davies, "They're the ultimate in luxury."
In addition to Spears, "a lot of celebrities have the elevators!" says Davies.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Britney Spears, Mitt Romney Own Matching $55,000 Car Elevators
