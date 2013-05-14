Wow, she did it again! After modeling her enviably fit physique on the cover of Shape's June issue last week, Britney Spears showed off her stylish fashion sense on the red carpet on Saturday, May 11. The "Baby One More Time" singer rocked a short and snug one-shouldered black Robert Cavalli dress for her stint as a guest host at the 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango 2013 Concert held at the Home Depot Center in Carson, CA.

With her long blonde locks styled wavy and loose, the mom of two posed confidently for photographers. She accessorized her body-con dress, which boasted sheer panels and a short hemline (and retails for $1,390), with oversized gold hoops and coordinating gold heels.

Spears, 31, told Shape magazine that keeping fit is a struggle as she gets older. "I like it, then again, I hate it," she said. "I'm in my 30s now, so I have to work harder to keep it up."

The former X Factor judge credits yoga and the Nutrisystem weight loss programs, as well as more careful monitoring of her diet, for her slim figure. "Dieting is tough … because my specialties are spaghetti, brownies and chocolate chip cookies," she told Shape.

