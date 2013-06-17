Britney Spears is beginning to embarrass her boys! After debuting her new song "Ooh La La" on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show June 17, the pop star opened up about her sons Sean and Jaden (with ex-husband Kevin Federline) and shared new details about her upcoming eighth studio album.

"My sons are 6 and 7, so they're just now getting to the stage of where you can't kiss mommy in front of your friends and all that kind of stuff," Spears, 31, revealed. "They're getting what's cool and what's not."

Spears recorded "Ooh La La" for the Smurfs 2 soundtrack, she added. "The main reason why I did it was because my boys. They're obsessed with The Smurfs," she explained. "We've seen The Smurfs movie a million, trillion times and they were told they could be in the video."

The Louisiana native said her boys were "really, really good" during the music video shoot. "My oldest son, Preston, was right on cue every time they would tell him to do something," the proud mom raved. "They play themselves. But when we did the actual shoot of the video, I didn't see them. I was in hair and makeup, so later on I got to see what they actually did on camera -- and it was adorable!"

"Ooh La La" aside, Spears is hard at work on her follow-up album to 2011's Femme Fatale. "It's definitely at the beginning stages right now," she said of the recording process. "But I want to definitely take this album and have a new approach with it and make it a little different than anything I've ever done."

In addition to teaming up with will.i.am ("Big Fat Bass," "Scream & Shout"), Spears is working with one music's top producers. "William Orbit is coming in to town next week for me to work with," she said of the hit maker, who collaborated with Madonna on 1998's Ray of Light and other albums. "I've never worked with him before so I'm really, really excited." The Louisiana native said she hopes to release new music "by the end of the year."

