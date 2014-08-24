UPDATE: Of course she loved it! Britney Spears responded to Katy Perry's denim-on-denim ensemble worn on the red carpet of the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards held Sunday, Aug. 24.

"@katyperry Just when I thought the denim dress had retired....you bring it back! You looked amazing tonight bb ;)" Spears tweeted.

Perry and rapper Riff Raff channeled Spears and Justin Timberlake at the annual awards show. The artists, who collaborated on Perry’s hit “This Is How We Do," donned (amazing!) denim-on-denim ensembles paying homage to Brit and then-boyfriend JT’s coordinated look at the 2001 American Music Awards.

The “Roar” songstress, who took home the first award of the night for Best Female Video for “Dark Horse,” hinted to Spears before hitting the award show red carpet she’d be wearing a throwback ensemble.

After Spears shared a video of herself doing an impressive impression of Woody the Woodpecker, Perry retweeted the video on Friday, Aug. 22, telling Spears, “This is the best thing I've seen all day bb.”

Spears then challenged Perry to an impression, tweeting, “@katyperry You're up next. #Noexcuses. You have 24 hours to do your best impression.” Perry forewarned Justin Timberlake’s ex to tune into her red carpet look, tweeting her, “@britneyspears I'll show u my best impression on the red carpet at the VMA's tomorrow... Wait for it bb.”

Aside from her obvious girl crush, Perry admitted to fans her outfit was also “a result of my love for nostalgia and my tumblr addiction.”

