Britney Spears is making sure she ties up all loose ends in her split from fiance Jason Trawick -- including her $90,000 engagement ring.

Sources close to the pop songstress tell Us Weekly that Spears returned the 3-carat diamond ring back to Trawick, 41, shortly after announcing that she and her former husband-to-be are no longer an item.

"Jason and I have decided to call off our engagement," the 31-year-old singer told Us in a statement. "I'll always adore him and we will remain great friends."

Trawick, who also formerly managed Spears' career, popped the question back in December 2011 after the pair began dating in 2009.

Rumors that the relationship had gone sour have been swirling for months.

"The romance is gone," one insider told Us, adding that Trawick "puts her on speakerphone so friends can hear her nagging."

An insider at the time insisted, "That's not Jason's style. They're happy."

Trawick, for his part, tells Us in a statement that he wishes Spears nothing but the best.

"As this chapter ends for us a new one begins," he said. "I love and cherish her and her boys and we will be close forever."

The pair's relationship reportedly hit the rocks over the issue of children. While Spears reportedly wanted to expand their family, Trawick is "in another place" and didn't agree, TMZ reports.

Spears is currently dealing with another breakup as well. The former "X Factor" judge announced her resignation Friday, calling the decision "very difficult."

"I had an incredible time doing the show and I love the other judges and I am so proud of my teens, but it's time for me to get back in the studio," she said in a statement. "Watching them all do their thing up on that stage every week made me miss performing so much!"

"I can't wait to get back out there and do what I love most," she added.

