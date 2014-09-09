Zoe Saldana and Britney Spears' "Crossroads" friendship is still going strong!

The two were spotted at LAX together just last night and now Brit, 32, has some extra special news to share about her friend.

When we asked if she would ever do another movie with Zoe, Britney told ET, "Who knows? That's a very good idea. But she's pregnant with twins right now. So I'm sure she's got a huge future ahead of her."

The actress only recently confirmed that she was expecting during her Ice Bucket Challenge video so this makes that news even more exciting

With two boys of her own close in age, we wanted to know if Britney had any advice for her friend. "You're not ready," Britney joked. "You don't know what you're in for."

Well, whatever you're in for, Zoe, congrats!

