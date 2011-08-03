Britney Spears and Jason Trawick put their love on display during the singer's Tuesday concert at Nassau Coliseum in New York City.

Dressed in a sexy leotard, the "I Wanna Go" singer, 29, treated her F*star beau, 39, to a sexy pole dance in front of thousands of fans. Trawick, who was handcuffed to a stripper pole, remained a good sport as Spears pranced her way through the seductive "Lace and Leather."

Midway through the performance, Spears giggled and told the audience: "He's never coming back!"

Spears -- mom to sons Sean, 5, and Jayden, 4, with ex-husband Kevin Federline -- told Us Weekly in April that Trawick may be The One. "We have such a great time together!" the Louisiana native told Us. "He makes me laugh, and we are so comfortable being ourselves."

As for marriage plans? "Maybe," Spears teased. "Never say never!"

