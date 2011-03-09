Britney Spears' old pop rival and "Mickey Mouse Club" peer Christina Aguilera has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately.

What does the mother of two -- who's happy with low-key beau Jason Trawick and about to drop a new album ("Femme Fatale") -- think of her fellow former teen star?

"Truly talented," Spears, 29, judiciously tells the new Out magazine. In jaw-dropping photos in the mag, the "Hold It Against Me" singer shows off her bod -- and crotch tattoos! -- in a sexy leotard. (Check out more pics of Britney at Out.com.)

In the Q&A -- conducted via email -- Spears sounds off to Out on a laundry list of topics.

Among the highlights?

The "Till the World Ends" singer admits that future plastic surgery isn't out of the question.

"I'm excited to be out of my 20s," she says. "When it's time to pull and tuck, I'm sure I will consider it."

Her idea of hell: "Being on a diet." Heaven? "A trip with my kids."

And the former child star once harbored dreams other than superstardom, she claims. "I was in seventh grade and it was career day and I remember thinking that I wanted to be an entertainment lawyer. I always knew I would be in this business somehow. I think this path worked out way better!"

And although her biggest phobia is flying ("because I'm not in control"), she says she'd like to be reincarnated as a "bird."

When did the sexy star first learn about the birds and the bees? "When I was 12 years old. From my mom. I was confused and disgusted."

And the worst career advice ever could have changed pop music history! "Someone once told me that the '...Baby One More Time' video should be me as a superhero fighting a giant robot monster."

