Oops, she cut it again!

Britney Spears took to Instagram on June 9 to show off a new haircut, one that shows her with shorter locks and added layers to her hair. There also appears to be just a hint of bangs.

"My new haircut!" she captioned the dark selfie. She included an emoji of a pair of scissors.

Her iconic blond locks appear free-flowing and shorter by several inches (maybe she simply took out her hair extensions). Britney has been known to experiment with her look and her hair, making both subtle and bold changes, so we'll have to see how long her newest look will last.