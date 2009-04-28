Britney Spears Spending Summer in Europe
Britney Spears is spending her summer in Europe.
The singer has announced that she'll perform additional European tour dates.
"The Circus Starring Britney Spears 2009 Tour" will kick off its run with eight nights at London's O2 Arena starting June 3.
Her other dates:
June 19 - O2 Arena - Dublin, Ireland
June 20 - O2 Arena - Dublin, Ireland
July 5 - Bercy - Paris, France
July 6 - Bercy - Paris, France
July 9 - Sportpalais - Antwerp, Belgium
July 11 - Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark
July 13 - Globen - Stockholm, Sweden
July 16 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland