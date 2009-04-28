Britney Spears is spending her summer in Europe.

The singer has announced that she'll perform additional European tour dates.

"The Circus Starring Britney Spears 2009 Tour" will kick off its run with eight nights at London's O2 Arena starting June 3.

Her other dates:

June 19 - O2 Arena - Dublin, Ireland

June 20 - O2 Arena - Dublin, Ireland

July 5 - Bercy - Paris, France

July 6 - Bercy - Paris, France

July 9 - Sportpalais - Antwerp, Belgium

July 11 - Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

July 13 - Globen - Stockholm, Sweden

July 16 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland