PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Britney Spears is no stranger to music buyers and concert-goers. Now, her star power will be on display with web-slingers, shape shifters and superheroes.

The pop music star is the subject of a new one-shot comic book courtesy of Bluewater Productions Inc.'s ongoing "Fame" series that has seen it profile other celebrities, including Lady Gaga and actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, among others. The publisher has also done comic book bios of Sarah Palin, Hilary Rodham Clinton and President Barack Obama.

The Spears comic will focus on her rise to stardom, her documented private life and her efforts to be understood. The issue comes out Wednesday in comic book stores and online retailers.

———

Online:

http://www.bluewaterprod.com