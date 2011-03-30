LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A brand marketing company has sued Britney Spears for more than $10 million claiming they were cut out of a deal for the singer's fragrance line.

Brand Sense Partners LLC sued the pop singer and her father in Los Angeles on Wednesday, claiming the pair renegotiated a royalties deal with cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden last year. The lawsuit claims the new deal cut Brand Sense out of its 35 percent commission on Spears' fragrance line.

The fragrance deal was first made in 2004.

An email message to Spears' publicist, Jeff Raymond, was not immediately returned.

Spears' father, Jamie Spears, controls his daughter's financial affairs along with an attorney as part of a court-ordered conservatorship established in 2008.

The lawsuit was first reported Wednesday by celebrity website RadarOnline.com.

