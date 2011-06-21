Britney Spears Takes Down The Paparazzi in 'I Wanna Go' Music Video Premiere
Is Britney Spears pregnant with Brad Pitt's lovechild? Does she really hate puppies? Spears tackles all these hot-button questions and more in the highly-anticipated music video debut for her latest single, "I Wanna Go."
In the video, the 29-year-old pop princess confronts reporters, showing off a raunchy and dangerous side like we've never seen before.
Hours before the music video hit the web, Britney announced to fans via Facebook: "So excited for you all to see the music video for 'I Wanna Go' tonight at 12am PST!"
Watch the video to check out a super bad Britney in action.
