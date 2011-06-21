Is Britney Spears pregnant with Brad Pitt's lovechild? Does she really hate puppies? Spears tackles all these hot-button questions and more in the highly-anticipated music video debut for her latest single, "I Wanna Go."

In the video, the 29-year-old pop princess confronts reporters, showing off a raunchy and dangerous side like we've never seen before.

Hours before the music video hit the web, Britney announced to fans via Facebook: "So excited for you all to see the music video for 'I Wanna Go' tonight at 12am PST!"

Watch the video to check out a super bad Britney in action.

