Brit's in love, y'all!

A radiant Britney Spears won an MTV VMA Monday night, and the 29-year-old pop star couldn't help but gush about her beau Jason Trawick!

"Thank you so much," Spears gushed when receiving her Moon Man for Best Pop Music Video for "Till the World Ends."

"First I'd like to thank God, for blessing me so much," the singer, dressed in Moschino, said. "And my beautiful family -- my two boys, Jayden and Preston, Mommy loves you so much... My management team... And to all my fans!"

But her thank-yous didn't stop there! "And Jason," she added. "I love you!"

